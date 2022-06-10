Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,630 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 14,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total value of $380,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,308 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,423.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $840,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,334 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,226.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,931,045 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays raised Diamondback Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $162.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Diamondback Energy to $188.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Diamondback Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $157.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.18. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $162.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.58.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.46%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

