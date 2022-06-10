Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Stake Reduced by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 781,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,154 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.00% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $7,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DBD. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 161.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DBD shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Bruce H. Besanko bought 7,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,541. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Octavio Marquez bought 48,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $110,755.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,719 shares in the company, valued at $739,382.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 104,756 shares of company stock worth $260,898. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DBD opened at $2.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.09. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $14.77.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.75 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

