Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.34-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $183.00 million-$187.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $357.05 million.Digital Turbine also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.66-$1.68 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,860,573. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.37. Digital Turbine has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $93.98.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $184.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.45 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 30.00%. Digital Turbine’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.66 per share, with a total value of $474,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APPS. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 25.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

