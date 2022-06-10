Digitalbox (LON:DBOX) Shares Down 2.7%

Digitalbox plc (LON:DBOX – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.11). Approximately 15,543 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 267,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.25 ($0.12).

The firm has a market cap of £10.73 million and a P/E ratio of 30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 11.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 11.37.

Get Digitalbox alerts:

About Digitalbox (LON:DBOX)

Digitalbox plc produces and publishes content. It operates Entertainment Daily that produces and publishes online UK entertainment news covering TV, showbiz, and celebrities; The Daily Mash, which produces and publishes online satirical news articles; and The Tab, a student and youth culture site. The company is based in Bath, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digitalbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digitalbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.