Digitalbox (LON:DBOX) Shares Down 2.7%

Digitalbox plc (LON:DBOX – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.11). Approximately 15,543 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 267,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.25 ($0.12).
The firm has a market cap of £10.73 million and a P/E ratio of 30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 11.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 11.37.
About Digitalbox (LON:DBOX)
Read More
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Digitalbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digitalbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.