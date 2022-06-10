DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.13

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.13 and last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 93390 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

A number of analysts recently commented on DBRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DigitalBridge Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.16.

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.47). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 30.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBRG. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $13,981,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 20.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 91,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 15,381 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 1,700.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 357,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 337,310 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 50.7% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 12,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile (NYSE:DBRG)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT and private equity firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

