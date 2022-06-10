Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Director Basswood Capital Management, L Sells 20,000 Shares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $621,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,051,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,790,399.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 3rd, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 45,094 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $1,417,755.36.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 25,000 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $731,250.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 23,746 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $698,132.40.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 47,920 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $1,488,874.40.

NASDAQ DCOM opened at $30.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.06. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $38.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.48 and its 200 day moving average is $33.98.

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $96.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.15 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 35.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens cut Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCOM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 303.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

