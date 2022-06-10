Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) Receives $5.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.60.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DDL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.20 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Dingdong (Cayman) alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Dingdong (Cayman) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,357 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. 10.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DDL opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.83. Dingdong has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $46.00.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.