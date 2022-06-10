DinoSwap Tops 1-Day Volume of $17,385.00 (DINO)

DinoSwap (DINO) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 10th. One DinoSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DinoSwap has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. DinoSwap has a total market cap of $208,520.87 and approximately $17,385.00 worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.92 or 0.00335841 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 243.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00028161 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.06 or 0.00435801 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About DinoSwap

DinoSwap’s total supply is 160,454,123 coins and its circulating supply is 150,437,059 coins. DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

DinoSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DinoSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DinoSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

