disBalancer (DDOS) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.13 Million

disBalancer (DDOS) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. disBalancer has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $113,045.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One disBalancer coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000611 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, disBalancer has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.09 or 0.00312533 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.51 or 0.00440161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00030660 BTC.

disBalancer Coin Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 6,583,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,140,832 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

Buying and Selling disBalancer

