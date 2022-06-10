dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI (NYSE:DMYS) Short Interest Up 912.5% in May

dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI (NYSE:DMYS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 912.5% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 61,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the first quarter worth about $323,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the first quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the fourth quarter worth about $592,000. Institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,007. dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $10.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80.

dMY Technology Group, Inc VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify a business combination target within the mobile application ecosystem or gaming, enterprise cloud, and consumer internet companies.

