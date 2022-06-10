DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.57.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. Oppenheimer cut DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on DocuSign from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DocuSign from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut their price target on DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $434,635.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,393,689.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 66,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded down $21.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.94. 774,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,764,069. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of -191.03 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.23. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $64.84 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.
About DocuSign
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.
