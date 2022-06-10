DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Downgraded by Evercore ISI to “Inline”

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $100.00. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential downside of 14.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DOCU. Wedbush lowered DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities cut their target price on DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.69.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $87.36 on Friday. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $64.84 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.60 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.85 and a 200-day moving average of $117.23.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DocuSign will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 66,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $1,376,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 835,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,955,000 after buying an additional 29,718 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 97,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,914,000 after buying an additional 51,513 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,203,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

