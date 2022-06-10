Doheny Asset Management CA Decreases Stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Doheny Asset Management CA lowered its position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Denbury comprises 1.6% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Denbury were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DEN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Denbury by 885.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Denbury in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter worth $249,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.75 to $87.75 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Denbury from $126.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.28.

NYSE DEN opened at $80.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.13. Denbury Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.45 and a 1-year high of $91.30.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $411.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.55 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 8.79%. Denbury’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

