Doheny Asset Management CA Has $1.03 Million Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Doheny Asset Management CA cut its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 233.5% in the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,100,000 after acquiring an additional 70,828 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $1,846,000. Finally, Sora Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $3,860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $2,350,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,514,434.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total transaction of $2,661,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.63.

CRWD stock opened at $168.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of -219.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.42 and a 200-day moving average of $190.66. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.