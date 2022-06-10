Doheny Asset Management CA Has $5.96 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Doheny Asset Management CA trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 4.2% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,577,008,000 after buying an additional 340,733 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $754,814,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,029,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,074,234,000 after purchasing an additional 184,833 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 843,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,442,083,000 after purchasing an additional 178,690 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,245.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,044.16 and a one year high of $3,042.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,403.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,648.38.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $39,526,620.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 565,319 shares of company stock worth $61,997,191 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,308.77.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

