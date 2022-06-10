Doheny Asset Management CA Has $594,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Doheny Asset Management CA lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,540 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Intel were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Intel by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.15.

Shares of INTC opened at $39.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $162.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.12.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

