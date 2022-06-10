Doheny Asset Management CA Reduces Stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Doheny Asset Management CA lowered its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

LXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LXP Industrial Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gray bought 2,260 shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $25,153.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,777.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lawrence L. Gray bought 2,235 shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,166.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,963.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 18,865 shares of company stock valued at $210,075 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LXP opened at $11.01 on Friday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 106.18%. The firm had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. LXP Industrial Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

