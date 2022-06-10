Doheny Asset Management CA Trims Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Doheny Asset Management CA lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,172 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 1.1% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Starbucks by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after buying an additional 396,104 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 34,967 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,482,857 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $384,193,000 after buying an additional 84,913 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $77.01 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.30.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.96.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

