Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.39-$11.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.64 billion-$37.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.59.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $3.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $237.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,853,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $232.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar General from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar General from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $242.92.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,806 shares of company stock valued at $5,827,797 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tobam lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Dollar General by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

