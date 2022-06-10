Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target Raised to C$82.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$80.50 to C$82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DLMAF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from €72.00 ($77.42) to €79.00 ($84.95) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$69.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollarama currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.18.

Dollarama stock opened at $57.39 on Thursday. Dollarama has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $61.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.31.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

