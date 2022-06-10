Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stake Lifted by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

D opened at $79.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on D. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

