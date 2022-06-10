Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.35–$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $76.00 million-$77.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.56 million.Domo also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$1.34–$1.26 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.68. 309,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,862. Domo has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $98.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.68.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $74.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.10 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Domo will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DOMO. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Domo from $88.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Domo from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domo currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.60.

In other Domo news, Director Joy Driscoll Durling sold 1,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $100,259.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,393.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $175,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,053 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,410. 10.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Domo by 670.4% in the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 578,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,259,000 after acquiring an additional 503,483 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Domo by 4.0% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 234,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,875,000 after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Domo by 60.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domo by 6.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 358,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,114,000 after acquiring an additional 21,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Domo by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

