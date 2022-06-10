DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DASH. Citigroup reduced their target price on DoorDash from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on DoorDash from $135.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on DoorDash from $142.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on DoorDash from $135.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on DoorDash from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.24.

Shares of DASH opened at $68.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.87 and a beta of 1.03. DoorDash has a one year low of $57.60 and a one year high of $257.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.63.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $88,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,241,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 13,394 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $851,456.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 261,667 shares in the company, valued at $16,634,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 410,798 shares of company stock worth $36,906,316. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 61,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 918,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,695,000 after acquiring an additional 486,965 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 834.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 142,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,807,000 after acquiring an additional 126,998 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,236,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,394,000 after acquiring an additional 229,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash (Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

