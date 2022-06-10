Dotmoovs One Day Volume Reaches $2.18 Million (MOOV)

Dotmoovs (MOOV) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. Dotmoovs has a market capitalization of $7.02 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Dotmoovs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dotmoovs coin can now be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Dotmoovs has traded 25.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Dotmoovs

MOOV is a coin. It was first traded on May 21st, 2021. Dotmoovs’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 496,000,000 coins. Dotmoovs’ official Twitter account is @dotmoovs

According to CryptoCompare, “dotmoovs is a peer-to-peer competition platform that allows people to interact with each other, to challenge one another in their favourite sports and to improve their skills while doing it. dotmoovs is powered by blockchain and a state-of-the-art AI system to analyse videos of players performing sports challenges, allowing athletes of all skill levels to monetize their capabilities, earning $MOOVs and NFTs. “

