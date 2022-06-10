Doubleview Gold (OTC:DBLVF) Trading 8% Higher

Doubleview Gold Corp. (OTC:DBLVF – Get Rating) shares traded up 8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 101,342 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 141% from the average session volume of 42,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.22.

Doubleview Gold Company Profile (OTC:DBLVF)

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with ten mineral tenures covering an area of 6,308 hectares located in the northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property situated to the north of Smithers, British Columbia.

