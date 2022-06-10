DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Up 2.5%

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.62 and last traded at $6.61. 6,636 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 156,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DRD. StockNews.com lowered shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of DRDGOLD from $18.00 to $18.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 5.09.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 204.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in DRDGOLD during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DRDGOLD during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

