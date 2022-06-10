DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Up 2.5%

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.62 and last traded at $6.61. 6,636 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 156,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on DRD. StockNews.com lowered shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of DRDGOLD from $18.00 to $18.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 5.09.
About DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD)
DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DRDGOLD (DRD)
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.