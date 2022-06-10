Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.43

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$13.43 and last traded at C$13.47, with a volume of 497189 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.77.

Several analysts have recently commented on DIR.UN shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.50 to C$18.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities set a C$19.50 price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bankshares assumed coverage on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$19.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.50 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.72.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

