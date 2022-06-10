DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Receives $130.91 Average PT from Analysts

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.91.

DTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

DTE Energy stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.50. The stock had a trading volume of 724,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,520. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $107.38 and a 12 month high of $140.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.13%.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $80,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at $467,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

