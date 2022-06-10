DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.85-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.90 billion-$15.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.12 billion.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.00-$5.25 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.31.

Shares of DXC Technology stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.03. The company had a trading volume of 32,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,578. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.13. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.15). DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

