Dynamite (DYNMT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7,043.83

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. Dynamite has a market cap of $7,043.83 and approximately $43,516.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dynamite alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.85 or 0.00209658 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000160 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000278 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $609.56 or 0.02033367 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002342 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 724,257 coins and its circulating supply is 385,551 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.