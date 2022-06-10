Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.17-$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $261.00 million-$263.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $263.10 million.Dynatrace also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.74-$0.77 EPS.

NYSE:DT traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.34. The stock had a trading volume of 45,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,154,213. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.46, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.60. Dynatrace has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.54 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynatrace from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.33.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 6,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $237,388.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 856,942 shares in the company, valued at $29,367,402.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 3,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $136,120.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 71,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,180.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,468 shares of company stock valued at $564,303. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 86.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,930,000 after purchasing an additional 134,032 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 14,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

