e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.78-$0.81 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $432.00 million-$440.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $401.63 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Shares of ELF stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,593. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average of $27.10. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $33.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 64.12 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $105.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 16,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $428,830.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,175 shares in the company, valued at $4,039,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 6,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $180,673.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,313.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,717 shares of company stock worth $6,194,420 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Covestor Ltd raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 2,175.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.