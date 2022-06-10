E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.83

Shares of E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.83 and last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 894733 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

Several research firms have commented on EONGY. Citigroup downgraded E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on E.On from €12.00 ($12.90) to €12.50 ($13.44) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on E.On from €11.50 ($12.37) to €11.00 ($11.83) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded E.On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded E.On from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

Get E.On alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average of $12.16. The firm has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

E.On ( OTCMKTS:EONGY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.48 billion during the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 5.42%. Equities analysts expect that E.On Se will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.3799 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 3.67%. E.On’s dividend payout ratio is 17.92%.

E.On Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EONGY)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.