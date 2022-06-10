Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.23

Shares of Eastern Platinum Limited (TSE:ELR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 49044 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.01 million and a P/E ratio of 9.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$22.05 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eastern Platinum Limited will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastern Platinum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties in South Africa. Its PGM deposits include platinum, palladium, rhodium, osmium, iridium, and ruthenium. The company principally holds 87.5% interest in the Crocodile River Mine located on the western limb and the Kennedy's Vale project on the eastern limb of Bushveld Complex (BCX); 87% interest in the Mareesburg project situated on the eastern limb of the BCX; and 93.4% interest in the Spitzkop project located on the eastern limb of the BCX.

