eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives $66.31 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on eBay from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered eBay from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $46.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.30. eBay has a 12 month low of $43.28 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.74, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.14). eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. eBay’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 5.16%.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,098 shares of company stock worth $3,229,390. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 84.6% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

