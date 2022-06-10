Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Michael C. Mccormick Sells 3,000 Shares

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ecolab stock opened at $164.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.31 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.86.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ECL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at about $304,475,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,443,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,587,655,000 after buying an additional 1,434,495 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,516,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,507,000. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

