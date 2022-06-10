Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Edesa Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Edesa Biotech reported earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Edesa Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to $5.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Edesa Biotech.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04.

Shares of EDSA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.97. 37,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,774. Edesa Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDSA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edesa Biotech by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Edesa Biotech by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Edesa Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 2.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing clinical-stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical treatment that is in Phase 2B clinical study for chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

