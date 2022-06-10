Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOCW) Short Interest Update

Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOCW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 966.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ ADOCW remained flat at $$0.04 during trading on Friday. 18,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,772. Edoc Acquisition has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.43.

Get Edoc Acquisition alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Edoc Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edoc Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.