EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU) Trading 0.2% Higher

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.27 and last traded at $10.27. 498 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 7,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.18.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 260,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,652,000.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the education, training, reskilling, human capital, and education technology industries.

