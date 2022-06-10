eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.42 Million

Equities analysts expect that eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) will report sales of $23.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for eGain’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.36 million and the highest is $23.47 million. eGain posted sales of $20.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that eGain will report full-year sales of $91.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $91.81 million to $91.92 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $108.33 million, with estimates ranging from $106.38 million to $110.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.52 million. eGain had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 2.27%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 8th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGAN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eGain in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of eGain by 10.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of eGain by 26.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of eGain by 96.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 12,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of eGain by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,483,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after buying an additional 44,386 shares during the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGAN traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.07. 58,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.62 million, a PE ratio of 302.33 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.64. eGain has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $13.70.

eGain Company Profile (Get Rating)

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.

