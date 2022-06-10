Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.36–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion.Elastic also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.20–$0.16 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elastic from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.13.

Get Elastic alerts:

NYSE:ESTC traded down $5.09 on Friday, hitting $70.91. The stock had a trading volume of 25,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,376. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.78. Elastic has a 1-year low of $50.74 and a 1-year high of $189.84.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $239.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.38 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 38.75%. Elastic’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $514,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,843.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Elastic by 500.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after buying an additional 67,587 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Elastic by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.