Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.05-$7.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.90 billion-$8.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.02 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.16-$0.27 EPS.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $135.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $148.93.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This is an increase from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $155.29.

In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total transaction of $430,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,095,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,643.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,638 shares of company stock valued at $6,984,354. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 21.2% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth approximately $301,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

