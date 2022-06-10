Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.61

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.61 and last traded at $9.61, with a volume of 4928517 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Embraer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Embraer from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Embraer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Embraer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.12.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 138.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.36.

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.17). Embraer had a net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $600.90 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Embraer by 5.4% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 19,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Embraer by 4.7% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 22,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 43,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 7.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

