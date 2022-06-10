Emercoin Achieves Market Cap of $965,962.22 (EMC)

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Over the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $965,962.22 and approximately $8,872.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00029177 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000323 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded up 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,260 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

