Emercoin (EMC) Trading Down 11% Over Last 7 Days

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 10th. Emercoin has a total market cap of $920,062.83 and $8,240.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Emercoin has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00028472 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000327 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,430,586 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.