Emergent Metals (CVE:EMR) Shares Down 15.2%

Emergent Metals Corp. (CVE:EMR – Get Rating) shares were down 15.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 145,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 206% from the average daily volume of 47,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.72 million and a PE ratio of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Emergent Metals Company Profile (CVE:EMR)

Emergent Metals Corp., a gold and base metal exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, and other mineral deposits. Its flagship property is the Golden Arrow property that includes 17 patented lode mineral claims and 494 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 10,000 acres located to the east of Tonopah in Nye County, Nevada.

