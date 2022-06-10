Emergent Metals (CVE:EMR) Shares Down 15.2%

Emergent Metals Corp. (CVE:EMR – Get Rating) shares were down 15.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 145,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 206% from the average daily volume of 47,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.72 million and a PE ratio of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.23.
Emergent Metals Company Profile (CVE:EMR)
