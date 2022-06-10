Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.54-$0.55 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $198.69 million-$200.93 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $223.46 million.Endava also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.14-$2.15 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DAVA. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Endava from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.00.

DAVA opened at $102.66 on Friday. Endava has a 52-week low of $86.17 and a 52-week high of $172.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.69 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.26 and a 200 day moving average of $125.56.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Endava had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Endava will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter worth $64,236,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Endava by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 857,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,007,000 after acquiring an additional 459,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Endava by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,492,000 after acquiring an additional 147,525 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Endava by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,552,000 after acquiring an additional 30,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter worth $2,419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

