Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $46.28 Million

Equities research analysts expect Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) to announce sales of $46.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.99 million and the lowest is $43.24 million. Endeavour Silver reported sales of $47.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full year sales of $197.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $187.45 million to $207.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $229.94 million, with estimates ranging from $225.76 million to $234.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Endeavour Silver.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $57.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXK. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, May 27th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

Endeavour Silver stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.91. The stock had a trading volume of 160,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,180. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $7.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $707.91 million, a PE ratio of 45.88 and a beta of 1.41.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXK. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Endeavour Silver by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 23.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

