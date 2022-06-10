Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ENDP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Endo International from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Endo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Endo International from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Endo International from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.92.

Endo International stock opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.80. Endo International has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $7.07. The firm has a market cap of $88.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.12.

Endo International ( NASDAQ:ENDP Get Rating ) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 72.22% and a negative net margin of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $652.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Endo International will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,280,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,094,000 after acquiring an additional 425,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 97,708 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 871,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 452,778 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 438,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 111,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 426,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 263,322 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

