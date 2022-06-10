ENI (NYSE:E) Shares Gap Down to $29.80

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.80, but opened at $28.36. ENI shares last traded at $28.24, with a volume of 10,403 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on E shares. HSBC raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on ENI from €14.70 ($15.81) to €14.90 ($16.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ENI from €15.30 ($16.45) to €15.40 ($16.56) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, AlphaValue raised ENI to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ENI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.23.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.47 and a 200 day moving average of $29.20.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter. ENI had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 17.57%. Research analysts expect that Eni S.p.A. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in ENI by 157.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ENI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in ENI during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in ENI by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in ENI by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

