ENI (NYSE:E) Shares Gap Down to $29.80

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.80, but opened at $28.36. ENI shares last traded at $28.24, with a volume of 10,403 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on E shares. HSBC raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on ENI from €14.70 ($15.81) to €14.90 ($16.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ENI from €15.30 ($16.45) to €15.40 ($16.56) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, AlphaValue raised ENI to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ENI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.23.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.47 and a 200 day moving average of $29.20.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in ENI by 157.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ENI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in ENI during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in ENI by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in ENI by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.
ENI Company Profile (NYSE:E)
Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ENI (E)
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.